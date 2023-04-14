Russians are launching another fake about Bakhmut to undermine confidence in military leadership of Armed Forces of Ukraine - Maliar

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reports that today Russian IPSOs have again focused on the topic of Bakhmut and are launching the same narrative - that the Ukrainian military command does not spare the lives of soldiers.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, she stated this in Telegram.

Maliar noted that this is not the first time "that Russians have taken our texts about them and presented them as their own. The purpose of such Russian fakes is to undermine confidence in the decisions of our military command and provoke discontent in Ukrainian society."

According to her, in fact, the numbers and facts speak for themselves. Russian losses in Bakhmut are many times higher. There are days when the difference reaches 10 times.

"Those who give the command to attack our land and who have concentrated their greatest efforts in Bakhmut to take control of the city at any cost do not spare people. We, on the other hand, are defending ourselves and stopping the enemy from advancing deeper into the territory. Unfortunately, this is war, and defense is impossible without losses," emphasized Malyar.

She emphasized that saving the lives of our soldiers is a priority of the military command, which the military has repeatedly explained in public communications.

