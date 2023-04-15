Strike on Sloviansk: number of victims has increased to 9, 4 more people are under rubble

In Sloviansk, where the Russian invaders launched a rocket attack on April 14, the body of the ninth dead woman was found.

This was reported by "Suspilne" with reference to the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 11:50 p.m. in Sloviansk, rescuers have removed the body of a dead woman from under the rubble, the search for 4 more people is ongoing. The total number of dead has increased to 9," the report says.

Search and rescue operations continue.

As reported, in the afternoon of April 14, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, as a result of which 10 buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.