US announces $325 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine

USA announces new weapons to Ukraine as part of another military aid package.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs a memorandum of arms reduction worth $325 million. The weapons will be directed to help Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, the new US military aid package to Ukraine includes:

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells;

optically guided missiles (TOW);

AT-4 anti-tank weapon systems;

anti-tank mines;

ammunition for clearing obstacles;

over 9 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;

four logistics support vehicles;

high-precision aviation ammunition;

testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

equipment to ensure port security;

spare parts and other field equipment.

Read more: Ukraine needs support to achieve breakthrough on battlefield this year, - Reznikov

"The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to meet its immediate needs on the battlefield as well as its long-term security assistance needs," the Pentagon emphasizes.