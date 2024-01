Head of Presidential Office of Ukraine Andrii Yermak reported on air defense operations of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Dnipro on Wednesday evening.

he reported it in his Telegram channel.

"Dnipro, air defense is working in the city," he said.

Earlier, Telegram channels reported the sounds of an explosion in the city.

