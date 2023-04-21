ENG
Explosion in Belgorod was caused by "unauthorized explosion of aviation munitions" from Su-34 aircraft - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Ministry reported that explosion in Belgorod was caused by a Russian bomb.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RIA "News".

"In the evening of April 20, a Su-34 VKS aircraft was flying over the city of Belgorod when an unexpected munition exploded. As a result, residential buildings were damaged, and there were no casualties. An investigation is underway," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As a reminder, on the evening of April 20, a powerful explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, and a large crater formed on one of the city's streets.

Watch more: "Everything was blown away": a strong explosion reported in Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

