Air alert was announced all over Ukraine (updated)

A large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ.

As of 00:35, air alert has been lifted in all regions except Chernihiv.

As of 00:43, the air alert has been declared again in Kyiv and its region. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported a threat of an attack by enemy drones.

Later, an air alert was announced in Zhytomyr region.

Air defense is operating in Kyiv region, the RMA reported.

An air alert was announced in Vinnytsia region.

