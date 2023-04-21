ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12026 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Aid to Ukraine
4 971 29
Abrams (6) Mill (73)

When Abrams tanks are on battlefield, they will deliver, Milly

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

танк,abrams,m1a2

In the coming weeks, Ukrainian servicemen will begin training in driving and maintaining Abrams tanks, and when this equipment is transferred to Ukraine, it will change the situation on the battlefield.

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley, stated this at the briefing following the results of the 11th meeting in the Ramstein format, reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Maybe I'm biased, but I think the M1 [Abrams] tank is the best tank in the world. I really think the M1 tank, when it's delivered, will make a difference," Milly said.

However, he emphasized that "there is no silver bullet in war", and tanks alone will not be able to change something radically, but comprehensively - there will be a result.

At a briefing, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin confirmed the media's information that training on Abrams for the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon begin in Germany.

Read more: Countries of "Ramstein" format delivered more than 230 tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles to Ukraine, - Austin

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 