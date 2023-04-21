When Abrams tanks are on battlefield, they will deliver, Milly

In the coming weeks, Ukrainian servicemen will begin training in driving and maintaining Abrams tanks, and when this equipment is transferred to Ukraine, it will change the situation on the battlefield.

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley, stated this at the briefing following the results of the 11th meeting in the Ramstein format, reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Maybe I'm biased, but I think the M1 [Abrams] tank is the best tank in the world. I really think the M1 tank, when it's delivered, will make a difference," Milly said.

However, he emphasized that "there is no silver bullet in war", and tanks alone will not be able to change something radically, but comprehensively - there will be a result.

At a briefing, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin confirmed the media's information that training on Abrams for the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon begin in Germany.

