ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5673 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
1 107 6
Reznikov (349) Wallace (67)

Reznikov discussed further training of Ukrainian military with Wallace

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

резніков,воллес

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday that he discussed further strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Reznikov wrote about this on his page in Тwitter,

"It is always a pleasure to see a colleague and great friend of Ukraine, Ben Wallace, at the Ramstein meeting. We discussed further strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, in particular the training of our servicemen," the Ukrainian minister wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Reznikov said that the eleventh meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense brought Russia closer to accountability.

Read more: Ukrainians need more training to use Challenger 2 - Wallace

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 