Reznikov discussed further training of Ukrainian military with Wallace

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday that he discussed further strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Reznikov wrote about this on his page in Тwitter,

"It is always a pleasure to see a colleague and great friend of Ukraine, Ben Wallace, at the Ramstein meeting. We discussed further strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, in particular the training of our servicemen," the Ukrainian minister wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Reznikov said that the eleventh meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense brought Russia closer to accountability.

