Ukrainians need more training to use Challenger 2 - Wallace

On Wednesday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the arrival of the first British Challenger 2 tanks in Ukraine, but warned that Ukrainians must undergo additional training to use them effectively.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth" with reference to Sky News, he made this statement at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the head of the British Ministry of Defense, although the first Challenger 2s have arrived in Ukraine, "there is still a fairly significant amount of training ahead" before the Ukrainian troops are ready to use them in combat.

"At the same time, their (Ukrainian military - ed.) leadership needs to learn and train to fight at the brigade or battlegroup level - to fight the way NATO and the West do," Wallace emphasized.

"This is very important. I cannot discuss when, where and how the (Ukrainian - ed.) offensive might take place, but I think it is no secret that Ukraine is seeking to begin the process of pushing back Russian forces in the conflict," he added.

