Fighter jets are needed for offensive, but so far this "red line" has not been crossed in Ramstein, - Melnyk

Ukraine needs fighter jets to support its counteroffensive. But so far, the allies have not crossed the "red line" on such supplies.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk during a telethon.

According to him, the assistance that Ukraine's allies promised to provide at the Ramstein meeting is not enough. Air defense systems are indeed important for Ukraine, but now it is not about defense, but about offense.

Slovakia has already handed over promised 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine, - Minister of Defense, Nagy

"Offensive actions require not only armored vehicles, but also fighter jets to support the offensive. Unfortunately, so far this 'red line' has not been crossed in Ramstein. For these offensives to succeed, we need offensive weapons, primarily long-range missiles and fighters. F-16s are the best option, but there are others," the Deputy Foreign Minister said.