On July 12, Russians focused their main efforts on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. Ukraine’s General Staff: 22 firefights took place

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update as of 6:00 p.m. on 12.07.2023 on the Russian invasion

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report states: "During the day, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed drones. A total of 15 kamikaze drones were involved in the attack. As a result of the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile firing groups of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 11 attack UAVs were destroyed. Moreover, the enemy conducted 59 air strikes and fired 40 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, civilians, including children, were killed and wounded, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, and heavy fighting continues. There were 22 combat engagements over the last day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged.

The enemy maintains military presence in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. During the day, it fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 10 localities, including Huta-Studenetska in the Chernihiv region; Vintorivka, Manukhivka in the Sumy region; and Vidrodzhenivske, Izbytske, Zemlianky in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops are holding steadfastly. The enemy launched an air strike near Kyslivka, Kharkiv region. Artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy came to Figolivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Kupiansk, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives near Novoselivske in the Luhansk region over the course of the day. It carried out air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Vesele, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske, Spirne, Berestove, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Stupochka, Oleksandr-Shultine, and Diliivka in the Donetsk region. More than 15 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Lyman, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Ivanivske, and Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops near Avdiivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Panteleymonivka in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than 15 localities, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodiane, and Zhelane Pershe in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of Mariinka. The enemy conducted an air strike in the area of Krasnohorivka. He fired at more than 10 localities, including Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Zolota Niva, Makarivka, and Rivne and fired at the localities of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing further advance of our troops. They shelled more than 20 localities, including Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Bilozerka in Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations at the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, and are carrying out counter-battery operations.

In the temporarily seized Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a direct hit on the Duna hotel, active transportation of the bodies of Russian servicemen to the local morgue by trucks was recorded overnight.

The enemy has stepped up counterintelligence activities in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. The occupiers are conducting mass raids on the houses and apartments of local residents, checking personal documents and mobile devices. In this way, the occupiers are trying to intimidate the local population and identify those who are helping the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Over the last day, the aviation of the defense forces conducted 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile and artillery units struck 1 control center, 16 artillery pieces at firing positions, 4 anti-aircraft missile systems and 2 enemy electronic warfare stations over the course of the day."