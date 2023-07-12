Russians shelled Kherson again: woman was wounded

Around 4:40 p.m., the occupiers struck another blow at a residential quarter in Kherson, a woman was injured.

"One more person was injured due to the Russian shelling of Kherson. Around 4:40 p.m., the occupiers struck a residential quarter of the city. A 70-year-old woman was injured," the post reads.

It is noted that she was diagnosed with a concussion and a concussion. The victim refused hospitalization.

As reported, the Russian army shelled a house in Kherson - an elderly couple was injured: the man died, the woman was injured.