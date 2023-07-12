Doctors from Poland were admitted to Saakashvili, - Morawiecki

A team of Polish doctors began a comprehensive medical examination of Mikheil Saakashvili in Tbilisi.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced this on Twitter.

"We do not leave our friends in trouble. At my request, a team of Polish doctors from the humanitarian and medical aid group in Georgia began a comprehensive medical examination of President Mikheil Saakashvili," Moravetskyi wrote.

Vice-Marshal of the Polish Sejm, Malgozata Gosiewska, said in a commentary to RAR that Georgia had agreed some time ago to allow a group of doctors from Poland to examine Saakashvili, but was delaying the process for various reasons. She added that thanks to international pressure, the Georgian authorities agreed to allow Polish doctors to visit Saakashvili. According to her, based on the doctors' report on Saakashvili's health, a decision will be made on what to do next.

The politician emphasized: Poland is fighting for Saakashvili to be able to be treated in one of the Polish clinics in the future.

