Over July 12, occupants carried out 59 air strikes, fired 40 MLRS attacks - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information on Russian occupiers’ attacks on territory of Ukraine on July 12, 2023.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff official Facebook.

The statement reads: "During the day, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed drones. A total of 15 kamikaze drones were involved in the attack. As a result of the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile firing groups of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 11 attack UAVs were destroyed.

Moreover, the enemy conducted 59 air strikes and fired 40 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, including children, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed.

The probability of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high."

