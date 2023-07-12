Defense forces successfully restrained enemy in Kupyansk sector, and we are making progress near Bakhmut, - Malyar

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar released an update on situation at frontline.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he reported about it in Telegram.

Malyar noted: "East. Today, Ukrainian defense forces held back the Russian offensive at the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. It was successful. The enemy did not advance. Heavy fighting continues. In the Bakhmut sector, we advanced on the southern flank around Bakhmut today. There are advances. Our defenders are now consolidating their positions on the occupied lines."

Speaking about the situation in the South, Malyar noted: "Ukrainian Defense Forces continued their offensive today at the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. The military are performing many tasks aimed at weakening the enemy and working out the situation for further actions. In recent weeks, our defenders in the south have significantly undermined the enemy's offensive and defense capabilities. Thus, due to the destruction of a large number of ammunition depots, the number of enemy attacks has now decreased."

