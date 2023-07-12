ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3209 visitors online
News Video War
6 027 3

Soldiers of 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy an enemy tank. VIDEO

Soldiers of 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk destroyed an enemy tank.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

See also: Aerial reconnaissance men of the 36th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed an enemy Buk-M2 SAM. VIDEO

tank (1099) 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (67)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 