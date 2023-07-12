Soldiers of 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy an enemy tank. VIDEO
Soldiers of 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk destroyed an enemy tank.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password