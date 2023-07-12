Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko

Explosions are heard in Mariupol, temporarily occupied by Russian army.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

"Explosions in Mariupol. The occupiers have started an air defense record, locals report a loud sound from the west to the east (from Zaporizhzhia towards the Left Bank of Mariupol) and a simultaneous attempt to intercept something in the air," the post says.

It is noted that the Russian invaders' aviation and air defense are actively working over the coast in the Mariupol region.

