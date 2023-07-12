British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commented on Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s statement that Ukraine allegedly shows little gratitude for the military assistance provided.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"President Zelensky has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to me and the British people, as well as other allies. He did so very movingly in Parliament when he was in the UK earlier this year," Sunak said.

According to him, Zelensky continues to be grateful for military support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"I think everyone can see that's how he feels," the British Prime Minister added.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Wallace expressed the opinion that Ukraine should thank the West more for its assistance in the war with Russia.

In response, Zelenskyy said that "we can wake up in the morning and thank the Minister personally."