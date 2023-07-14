We must continue and expand grain initiative, - Blinken

To ensure global grain security, it is necessary to continue and expand the grain initiative.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this in Jakarta, where he is participating in the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues to harm not only Ukrainians, but people across the region. It is important that we continue and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia is once again threatening to stop on July 18," he emphasized.

He emphasized that if Moscow follows through on these threats, many developing countries will suffer. They will experience even greater food shortages and higher food prices.

"While we work to expand the initiative, we also stand ready to support a just and lasting peace in the conflict based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence - the principles that underpin the UN Charter and the ASEAN Treaty," Blinken said.

He also noted that he discussed this issue with the head of Chinese diplomacy during a meeting in the Indonesian capital. In this context, Blinken emphasized that the United States is ready to work with Beijing to solve problems affecting people in the United States, China, and around the world.

He also stated that Russia's threats to withdraw from the grain deal, which allows Ukraine to export its agricultural products through the Black Sea, are not only directed against Ukraine, but also against people around the world.