Putin agreed to extension of "grain agreement", - Erdogan (updated)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to extend the "grain agreement" that gives Ukraine the opportunity to export grain through the Black Sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hurriyet.

"As you know, we are preparing to host Putin in Turkey in August. We are negotiating the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also noted that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Putin with a proposal to preserve the Black Sea "grain agreement".

"With this letter, we guarantee the continuation of the grain corridor through the joint efforts of us and Russia. Thus, we will continue to solve the problems of underdeveloped African countries," Erdogan added.

It will be recalled that earlier Putin stated that Russia would support the grain agreement on the condition that Rosselkhozbank joins SWIFT and resolves "some other issues." It is currently unknown whether these conditions will be met, but it has not been reported.

In turn, the Kremlin said that Russia had not made any statements about the continuation of the "grain agreement".

"We have not made any statements on this matter," said Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, in a comment to Interfax.