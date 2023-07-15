Large column of "Wagnerians" has arrived in Belarus, - Hajun. MAP

On the night of July 14-15, a large convoy of terrorists from the "Wagner" PMC entered Belarus from the territory of Russia.

This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, July 15, a large convoy of cars and trucks with the so-called DPR/LPR license plates was spotted. The totality of factors indicates that this is a convoy of the "Wagner" PMC, which entered Belarus from the Russian Federation in the Krychev region at night," the report says.

"Wagnerians" drove towards Bobruysk and further to Osypovychi. Analysts of "Belarusian Hajun" believe that they are moving to a tent camp in the village of Tsil.

There are at least 60 cars in the convoy. Among them are pickup trucks, large trucks, and at least 3 buses for transporting people. The convoy was accompanied by the Belarusian traffic police.