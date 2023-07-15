India, together with France, will prepare plan to end Russian-Ukrainian war, - Le Monde

India wants to develop its peace plan together with France to settle Russia’s war against Ukraine. It is noted that the plan will differ from previously proposed initiatives.

According to the publication, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, gave the corresponding order during his visit to Paris on July 13 and 14. The Indian Prime Minister arrived at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders made important decisions about the supply of fighter jets and submarines. The war in Ukraine was also among the topics of the negotiations. Macron called on Modi to intensify India's international activities and join the settlement of the war.

The Indian Prime Minister emphasized that he is in favor of a diplomatic solution to the conflict, but did not confirm that he wants to act as a mediator.

According to the French newspaper, after the meeting with Macron, Modi instructed his subordinates to develop a peace plan for Ukraine together with France in order to get out of the "diplomatic corner".

The publication emphasizes that we are talking about initiatives that will differ from the proposals put forward by China and the "Global South", that is, the countries of Latin America, Africa and Asia.

We will remind that several countries have already announced that they want to act as mediators between Ukraine and Russia and presented their so-called peace plans.

In particular, China was one of the first to develop a "peace plan", although Ukraine and its partners criticized it. Also, "peace initiatives" were presented by Brazil, Indonesia and African countries. However, most of these plans involve territorial concessions to Ukraine, as well as freezing of the conflict. The leadership of Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized that our country will not make concessions, and that in order to end the war, Russia must withdraw its troops.