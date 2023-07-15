Wallace explained why he considers a military conflict with Russia to be greatest threat: "Putin could still strike in next three to four years"

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace believes that Russia will remain a serious threat in the future and is most concerned about the danger of a direct clash with Russia, accidentally or not.

He said this in an interview with The Times.

Wallace noted that he is seriously concerned about the growing threat from China and its intentions towards Taiwan, as well as the threats from the global activities of terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda and ISIS.

However, he is most concerned about the threat of a military conflict with Russia, whether by accident or otherwise. In his opinion, Russia remains a serious force even after its losses in Ukraine.

"If Putin loses in Ukraine, it will hurt him a lot... He still has an air force and a navy, and we see that this navy is making quite aggressive maneuvers... In the next three to four years, he could still strike," Ben Wallace said, also reminding that Russia still has nuclear weapons.

He added that Putin is "not done yet" and will be looking for those responsible for his troubles, and that there have been suggestions in Russia that the British might have been involved in Prigozhin's mutiny.

Ben Wallace noted that Russia could potentially attack the allies' underwater communications, which provide data and energy.

"40% of European energy resources now come from Norwegian gas fields. Imagine how vulnerable this is," the minister said.