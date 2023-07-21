Level of mining in Zaporizhzhia region is ten times higher than in other regions, - Klymenko

As the counter-offensive shows, the level of mining in the Zaporizhzhia region is ten times higher than in the Sumy or Chernihiv regions.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko in an interview with Radio Liberty published on Thursday, Censor.NET reports.

"Such mining carried out by the enemy on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, and the offensive now shows this, is ten times higher than in Chernihiv or Sumy regions, where the enemy also mined the territory," Klymenko said.

According to the minister, "Today our territory is completely mined".

Read more: Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant destruction killed 31 people, - Interior Minister Klymenko

In particular, Klymenko noted that in the Kyiv region, explosive ordnance disposal experts continue to work and the area of active population has been almost cleared, but thousands of hectares of fields will have to be cleared.

"That is why we are waiting for mechanical demining machines to work in the fields," he said.

Klymenko noted that the timing of demining depends on human resources and the provision of the necessary equipment.

See more: Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia region 82 times, 3 people were wounded, and man died. PHOTO

According to the minister, the number of mines defused by the Ministry of Internal Affairs is now almost half a million.