Emmanuel Bonnet, the French President’s foreign policy adviser, claims that China is supplying military equipment to Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

Asked whether there was evidence that China was supplying Russia with military equipment, he said that "there are signals that China is doing things that we don't want it to do".

When a journalist asked him directly whether Russia was receiving weapons from China, Bonnet replied: "Well... military equipment... as far as we know, it supplies significant amounts to Russia."

However, unnamed French officials said that Bonnet was referring to both dual-use technologies and non-lethal aid such as helmets and body armor.

"Most of all, we need China to abstain. We need them to understand that Ukraine is a conflict of global proportions and that we cannot let Ukraine lose on principle. And what is at stake for us in Ukraine is much more than, as you know, Ukraine's sovereignty. It's about stability in the world," Bonne said.

As a reminder, The New York Times reported that the Chinese state-owned company Poly Technologies supplied large quantities of smokeless powder to Russia for the production of ammunition at least twice in 2022. However, Western intelligence agencies have generally argued that China's assistance to Russia is limited to non-lethal means.