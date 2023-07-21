Air alert has been announced in most regions: In South, Ruscists launched Onyx missiles in direction of Odesa (updated)

An air alert has been announced in several regions of Ukraine.

Later, the Air Force reported that the launch of Onyx supersonic anti-ship missiles in the direction of the Odesa region was recorded.

The head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus reported that the Russians are attacking the region with missiles.

At 11:18 a.m., the Air Force informed about repeated launches of Onyx supersonic anti-ship missiles in the direction of the Odesa region.

The Air Force announced a missile threat also in the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

As of 11:34 a.m., an air alert was sounded in the southern regions.

