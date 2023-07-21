Russian court arrested terrorist Girkin for two months

In Russia, a court arrested terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin until 18 September. He is charged under an article on extremism.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media, Censor.NET reports.

On 21 July, the Moscow City Court, at the request of the investigation, placed Russian terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin under arrest.

"To impose on Girkin a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until 18 September 2023," Judge Olesya Mendeleeva announced the ruling.

As reported, Strelkov was detained in the framework of a criminal case on calls for extremist activities (Article 280, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). According to the materials read out in court, he was charged on Friday. According to the investigation, Strelkov pleads not guilty and is not cooperating with the investigation.