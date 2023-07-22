Our soldiers successfully destroy equipment of occupiers with "Krab" SPG. VIDEO
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from the SPG "Krab" destroyed an enemy tank with an accurate shot.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the destruction of the invaders' equipment was posted by Yurii Butusov on his page.
