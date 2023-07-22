Last day, marines destroyed 10 invaders and 38 quadcopters

The servicemen of the military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 occupiers and 38 quadcopters. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

Read more: Destroyed 5 out of 5 "Shahed" UAVs and 9 reconnaissance drones, - Air Force