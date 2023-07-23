Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of full-scale war - about 241,960 people (+630 per day), 4151 tanks, 4658 artillery systems, 8105 armored vehicles. PHOTOS

As of morning of 23 July 2023, the losses of Russian occupiers amounted to approximately 241,960 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.07.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 241960 (+630) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4151 (+11) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 8105 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 4658 (+29) units,

MLRS - 697 (+4) units,

Air defence systems - 451 (+3) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 310 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 3958 (+14),

cruise missiles - 1298 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7172 (+13) units,

special equipment - 696 (+5).

Read on Censor.NET: Sector of enemy's manpower concentration in Skadovsk district of Kherson region is hit - JFO "South"

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.