ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10190 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
10 496 69

UN condemned night shelling of Odesa without mentioning Russia

одеса

The United Nations condemned the Russian shelling of Odesa, but did not mention Russia in its statement.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official UN Twitter account.

"Today, the people of Odesa woke up again to the sounds of explosions. The blows were inflicted on the historic center, damaging houses, the cathedral and causing the death and injury of civilians. International humanitarian law clearly indicates that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targets," the post reads.

Read more: Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating participation of Belarusian Red Cross in deportation of Ukrainian children, - Kostin

Author: 

shoot out (12960) Odesa (906) UN (721)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 