UN condemned night shelling of Odesa without mentioning Russia

The United Nations condemned the Russian shelling of Odesa, but did not mention Russia in its statement.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official UN Twitter account.

"Today, the people of Odesa woke up again to the sounds of explosions. The blows were inflicted on the historic center, damaging houses, the cathedral and causing the death and injury of civilians. International humanitarian law clearly indicates that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targets," the post reads.

