During day, he enemy shelled Dnipro region twice
On July 23, the Russians carried out two shellings of districts of the Dnipro region.
The head of the Dnipro Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"During the day, the Russian occupiers shelled the region twice. Artillery shelling was carried out in Marhanets of the Nikopol district. In the afternoon, they attacked Velikymykhailivka of the Synelnykove district," Lukashuk noted.
He added that there were no victims among the civilian population.
