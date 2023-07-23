Only Russian Federation thinks that killing people will make them love Russia more, - British Ambassador Simmons

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons believes that Russia, by shelling Ukrainian cities, seeks to turn Ukrainians against the government, but is doing the opposite.

she wrote about it on Twitter.

"Probably, the goal of the Russian missile terror against Odesa and other cities is to turn people in Ukraine against their own leaders. I don't see any signs of this. I see the opposite. Independent polls in Ukraine confirm this. Only the Russian Federation thinks that by killing people, it will make them love Russia more," the diplomat wrote.

As reported, as a result of a missile attack on Odesa, 1 person died, 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OC "South", rockets hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, civilian objects were damaged due to missile errors.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa. The City Hall specified that as a result of the barbaric night shelling of Odessa, more than 40 buildings were damaged in the city.