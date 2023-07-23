Kh-22s fired over Odesa could have hit military targets only by accident, - Ministry of Defense

Those who gave the orders to shell Odesa knew that Kh-22 missiles could hit military targets only by accident.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Twitter.

It is noted that the Kh-22 missile has a 50% probability of hitting a target with a deviation of 300 meters.

"In fact, this means that even if the Kh-22 missiles were aimed at military or other infrastructure objects in Odesa last night, they could have hit them only by accident. Those who gave the order and launched them knew this very well," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense declared that this was a war crime, and the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

As reported, as a result of a missile attack on Odesa, 1 person died, 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OC "South", rockets hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, civilian objects were damaged due to missile errors.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa. The City Hall specified that as a result of the barbaric night shelling of Odessa, more than 40 buildings were damaged in the city.