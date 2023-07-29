Fifth power unit of ZNPP was put into cold shutdown, - IAEA

The occupiers of the Russian Federation, after transferring the fourth power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to a hot shutdown, cooled down the fifth power unit.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty, this is stated in a new report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

As the IAEA said, "we decided to cool down the fifth reactor of the ZNPP in order to carry out repair work on the power unit, which is possible only in a state of cold shutdown."

This happened three days after the occupiers of the Russian Federation transferred the fourth power unit from a cold state to a hot one. Now, according to the IAEA, "steam from the fourth power unit is used for wastewater treatment at the ZNPP." The department also says that other reactors are in cold shutdown mode.

At the same time, as noted by the IAEA, the organization's experts suggested installing an external steam boiler at the ZNPP in order to put all power units of the nuclear plant into cold shutdown mode.

In addition, IAEA experts, who are on the territory of the ZNPP, visited the fifth power unit on July 28 to inspect the reactor housing, the spent fuel pool and the steam generator. According to them, "all the equipment seems to be in normal condition."

Experts of the organization also did not find any mines or explosives inside the power unit. However, mines still remain around the perimeter of the NPP. Also, "the occupiers do not allow IAEA experts on the roofs of power units, where, according to Ukrainian intelligence, there may be explosives."