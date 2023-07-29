"Wagnerians" continue to arrive in Belarus - State Border Guard Service

Wagner PMC mercenaries in Belarus number just over five thousand people.

This was stated by Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during the national telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to NB.

"Currently, the number of mercenaries, according to our data, is just over five thousand people. We see that they continue to arrive on the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said.

According to him, Belarus supports Russia by providing the aggressor country with its training grounds and infrastructure, including the deployment of Wagnerites, not just regular army units.

Demchenko added that no movements of enemy troops or mercenaries have been observed near the border with Ukraine, and the situation remains fully controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.

"Ukraine's intelligence units, including the SBGSU intelligence, are actively monitoring the situation, to what extent it may change and pose a threat to Ukraine. But at present, the number of representatives of the Wagner PMC in Belarus does not pose a significant threat to Ukraine," the SBGS spokesman summarized.