An explosion occurred in Sumy during an air raid on evening of July 29.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by local Telegram channels.

Prior to the explosions, an alert was announced in the city, and the Air Force warned of a missile threat to Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Air alerts have now been declared in these regions.

Read more: At night, enemy attacked Sumy with "Shaheds", there are hits