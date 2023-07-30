Defense forces hold initiative in Bakhmut sector, - Cherevatyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting assault operations in the Bakhmut sector.

Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, conduct assault operations and win back our land meter by meter," he noted.

