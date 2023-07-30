Putin will have telephone conversation with Erdogan and arrange personal meeting

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a telephone conversation to agree on a face-to-face meeting in the spring.

Putin stated this at a press conference following the results of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, his words are quoted by the Turkish publication Anadolu, Censor.NET reports.

"We agreed... either he (Erdogan. - Ed.) will come to us, or I will go to him, we'll see. He invited me even before the (presidential and parliamentary. - Ed.) elections (in Turkey. - Ed.), but then we decided that it is better not to do this, so that no one speculates on this topic," Putin said.

He noted that his visit on the eve of the elections could be seen as "an attempt to influence the domestic political process". "Neither he nor I need it. And we decided to postpone our meeting. But we never agreed where - either here or in Turkey. We'll see," Putin said.

"We wanted to talk by phone, President Erdoğan offered to talk, but he offered a time that was not very convenient for me. I offered today - he is inconvenient, I offered tomorrow - he is also inconvenient. Well, we agreed on a conversation, in my opinion, on Wednesday. Let's talk there and we will decide," Putin said.