Kamyshin on production of ammunition in Ukraine: "It has increased tenfold, but it is not enough for needs of army"

Between January and July this year, Ukraine increased its ammunition production tenfold, but this is not enough to meet the needs of the Armed Forces. The state is currently looking for international partners to strengthen its arms production capacity.

This was stated by the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin in an interview with the Italian edition of La Repubblica, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there are great opportunities for large international companies to produce and test their products in a real war.

"To produce in Ukraine, to test products in Ukraine, to conduct research and development in Ukraine, to modernise the product in Ukraine. At the end of the war, they will have the best product," Kamyshin said.

