Occupants shelled Zoryane in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people

On July 31, at 17:00, Russian occupants shelled the village of Zoryane, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. Two people were killed and one person was wounded.

"As a result of the Russian attack, two men aged 34 and 38 died of their injuries, and the wife of the latter was injured. She was taken to the hospital," said Anastasia Medvedeva, spokeswoman for the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

Zoryane village is located 28 kilometers northwest of Avdiivka and 8 kilometers from Krasnohorivka. Before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the village was home to more than 900 residents.

The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely violation of the laws and customs of war.

