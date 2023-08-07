At night, occupiers shelled Kherson, woman died under rubble of house

On 7 August, at around 12:05 a.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Kherson once again.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region, Censor.NET informs.

"The shells hit a private and an apartment building, fires broke out. A woman died under the rubble of a private house," the statement said.

At least seven residents of the regional center were injured in the night shelling. The data is being clarified.

On the evening of 6 August, the occupiers also shelled the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district, with artillery. Two local residents were injured, one of them was hospitalized. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

