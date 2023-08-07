ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16996 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 991 4
shoot out (8787) Kherson (742)

At night, occupiers shelled Kherson, woman died under rubble of house

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

херсон

On 7 August, at around 12:05 a.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Kherson once again.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region, Censor.NET informs.

"The shells hit a private and an apartment building, fires broke out. A woman died under the rubble of a private house," the statement said.

At least seven residents of the regional center were injured in the night shelling. The data is being clarified.

On the evening of 6 August, the occupiers also shelled the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district, with artillery. Two local residents were injured, one of them was hospitalized. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Read more on Censor.NET: Occupants shelled Kherson region 30 times yesterday, 4 people were wounded

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 