Another 22 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine has returned 22 more defenders from Russian captivity, including officers who took part in battles against the invaders.

This was announced by the head of the PO Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Today, 22 more Ukrainian soldiers were brought home from captivity. They are Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, including two officers, privates, and sergeants. They took part in battles in different areas, and there are wounded among the released.



The oldest of our soldiers is 54 years old, the youngest is 23 years old," the statement said.

It is noted that the liberated defenders will undergo a course of physical and psychological rehabilitation, reintegration and receive the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists.

Photos of the liberated soldiers are also published by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Read more: Three Ukrainian prisoners of war were taken out of Hungary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said













