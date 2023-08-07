Russian transporter "Olenegorsky Gornyak" is currently ineffective, - Navy

The Russian transport ship lost its combat capability after being hit by Ukrainian drones, although it did not go to the bottom.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We do not have such confidence that he will return to his base, which for him is the Northern Fleet. By the way, the history of this particular unit is very telling in the context of this aggression," Pletenchuk noted.

He recalled that the ship was brought into the Black Sea shortly before the full-scale invasion. Its purpose was to carry out an amphibious operation on the southern coast of Ukraine. However, after hitting it with a sea drone - this will not be possible.

"As a result, this "guest" from the far north found himself in such a state that he is now not capable of combat," he emphasized.

