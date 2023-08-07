Mine exploded in Black Sea and drifted towards coast of Odesa

A mine that was carried by a storm to the Black Sea coast of Odesa region spontaneously detonated in the open sea.

As Censor.NET informs, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"Another mine was carried by a storm to the Black Sea coast of Odesa in the afternoon, which spontaneously detonated in the open sea," the message reads.

It is noted that the explosion was recorded by the Defense Forces at a distance of more than a kilometer from the water cut.

Citizens were warned about high mine danger.

