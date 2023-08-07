Heavy fighting continues in offensive, initiative is on our side, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Facebook page of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"He talked about the operational situation at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive and offensive operations," Zaluzhny said.

"Regarding the defense. It is stable. Our soldiers are making maximum efforts for this. The enemy is conducting active assaults in a number of directions, but they are not succeeding. In particular, this is connected with the attempt to distract Ukrainian forces from certain areas of the front.

Regarding the offensive. Heavy fighting continues, and Ukrainian troops step by step continue to create conditions for advancing. The initiative is on our side," the head of the Armed Forces noted.

The interlocutors also discussed the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons and ammunition.