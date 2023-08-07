Soldiers of 47th Brigade destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter near Robotyno

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

This is stated by Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Robotyn. The soldiers of the 47th Brigade destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with MANPADS," the statement reads.

