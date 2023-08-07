ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
17194 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
10 554 31
Tarnavsky (141) helicopter_ (247) counteroffensive south (179) 47 SMBr (63)

Soldiers of 47th Brigade destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter near Robotyno

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

вертоліт,ка52

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

This is stated by Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Robotyn. The soldiers of the 47th Brigade destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with MANPADS," the statement reads.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in Tauride sector - Tarnavskyi

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 