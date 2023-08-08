Death toll in Pokrovsk rises to 7

The death toll from the Russian rocket attack on Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) has risen to seven.

This was reported by the head of the Pokrovsky military administration Serhiy Dobryak, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilnе.

"We know about seven dead and 27 wounded. The wounded were taken to a local hospital, two are in serious condition and were sent to Dnipro," the statement said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported 5 dead and 31 injured in Pokrovsk as a result of a Russian racketeering attack.

