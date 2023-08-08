Scouts test Ukraine’s new SpyGun drone in war zone. PHOTO

Ukrainian reconnaissance men received a new Ukrainian UAV SpyGun for testing in the combat zone after rear tests.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The SpyGun drone is designed for in-depth reconnaissance, but it can also be used to adjust fire if necessary," the Defence Intelligence explains.

The UAV was created by Ukrainian engineers and designers at the initiative of entrepreneur and volunteer Yurii Holyk and tennis player and now Armed Forces serviceman Serhii Stakhovsky.

The complex consists of two unmanned aerial vehicles and a ground control station.

"Thanks to a modern radio control system with a high level of protection against electronic warfare interference, the reconnaissance aircraft can operate at a range of up to 50 kilometers. The SpyGun drone is equipped with an automatic return to the take-off point, and its high aerodynamic characteristics allow it to fly the chosen route with the engine off, saving battery power," the Defence Intelligence added.

The flight time without landing is 120-160 minutes.

The maximum flight altitude is 1500 m.

The working height is 500-600 m.

The speed is 90 km/h.

Cameras - online course and GoPro.

Photos and videos are recorded on the onboard storage device.

"The SpyGun UAV is relatively inexpensive and quick to manufacture with a simple body design that makes the SpyGun invisible in the sky during operation," the Defence Intelligence said.