Hungary, with delay, nevertheless agreed to appointment of ambassador of Ukraine Sandor, - Hungarian mass media

On August 8, the President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, gave her consent to the appointment of the new ambassador of Ukraine, professor of the Uzhgorod National University, serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Fedor Sandor.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the EP, with reference to the ATV TV channel.

Kyiv sent a request for an agreman for Fedor Sandor to Budapest several months ago, but the Hungarian side approved it only now.

Read more: Parliament of Hungary again failed to ratify Sweden’s application to NATO